Three men rob woman of phone and purse in Wellington street

By Mat Growcott | Wellington | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A women was robbed by three men in a Wellington street.

The men grabbed at the woman, in her 30s, before taking her phone and purse.

It happened in the early hours of Monday, in Mill Bank, at the junction with King Street.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing for anyone who was in the area after midnight in the early hours of Monday morning to come forward, including motorists with dash cam footage and local residents with CCTV.

Any witnesses can ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 39s 231219.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

