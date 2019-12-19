100 new homes and care home for Arleston put on hold

Telford and Wrekin planning councillors at a meeting last night said more time was needed to look at the road safety issues of the proposed development and the density as well as drainage problems.

Countryside Properties UK has applied for permission to build the estate on 18 acres of land between Arleston Road and Dawley Road, at the southern edge of Arleston, just north of the M54.

It would include a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes.

The 70 self-contained apartment extra-care facility would be delivered by the not-for-profit provider of retirement accommodation, Housing 21.

Arleston councillor Angela McClements spoke to the meeting objecting to the application. She said that the development would surround Arleston village on three sides, dominating the skyline and would pose serious traffic problems on the already busy Dawley Road.

"This has been on the table since 2012 and this latest application has seen the number of houses increase from 95 to 105 and the number of residents in the care home increase from 50 to 70," she said.

Resident Glyn Davey said it was a 40 per cent increase in the size of the extra-care facility.

"Badger setts will be destroyed and trees felled to make way for this," he said.

Speaking for the developer, Countryside Properties, its associate director, Justin Howell, said that the number of houses had been cut to 103. He said drainage concerns would be met by the creation of balancing ponds and stressed that the development would see a contribution of £500,000 towards education, leisure and transport projects.

Councillors on the planning committee said they were very concerned about the drainage situation on the land, the closeness to grade two listed Arleston Manor and also expressed concerns about the extra-care home, including the number of parking spaces and the lack of bicycle parking areas.

Councillor Peter Scott said: "There is no doubt that there will be development on this site, but we need to get it right. This application is not ready and we need to look at density, drainage and traffic."

Councillor Liz Clare said: "This is quite obviously over development, it is starring you in the face."

Council planning officers had recommended the committee granted full planning permission, on condition the developer contributes £370,720 towards nearby primary and secondary educational facilities, £150,000 towards upgrades at nearby play areas and £22,000 covering bus stop improvements and speed monitoring.