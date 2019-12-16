Four-legged 'First Citizen' of Wellington's new-found taste of fame

Benson the abandoned lurcher has been adopted by the town’s mayor Councillor Anthony Lowe and mayoress Julie Carter-Lowe and is now often to be seen accompanying them on their engagements.

Councillor Lowe said: “We were proud to collect our new four-legged friend from Hilbrae Rescue Kennels in Cold Hatton and Julie has made a smart ‘Love Wellington’ bandana specially for him to wear.

“Benson is getting used to his adoptive home and his new-found fame. He was not expecting to achieve status and has indicated that he does not intend to let it go to his head or change him in any way!”

Hilbrae Rescue Kennels is a family-owned concern which has been in operation for over 45 years, offering boarding kennels and rescue kennels for stray and abandoned dogs brought in by dog wardens from Telford and Wrekin borough.

No stray dogs are destroyed, with caring new homes sought for all of them.

Councillor Lowe said: “Hilbrae provides an essential service in the county and should be supported by anyone looking for a new dog.

“Benson was found by a dog warden, flea-ridden and emaciated, wandering the streets of Newport.

“My wife and I have not had a dog for five years so were pleased to be able to welcome him into our family.

“However, he has left behind so many equally deserving brothers and sisters, all of whom need and are desperate for loving homes.”