£1,500 in toys donated to Princess Royal Hospital by Wellington shop

Every year staff at Cash Providers in Wellington raise money by scrapping donated electrical items.

The money is then used to buy toys which are handed out at the children's unit of Princess Royal Hopsital and to a women's refuge.

Peope have also been donating their own presents to the cause as well.

David Ford, who organises the donation, said: "We started three years ago with collection tins and it has shot up from there.

"We want to go bigger. No kid should go without presents at Christmas. Next year we wouldn't mind hitting £3,000."

The presents were dropped off at hospital on Wednesday.