Hundreds of selection boxes donated in Telford appeal

The Plough in Wellington is collecting selection boxes for the third year, and will be donating them to Princess Royal Hospital's children's ward and other places later this month.

After just a week-and-a-half of campaigning, they have collected more than 220 – and are hoping they can more than double that by December 22.

Ed Lowe, Plough landlord, said: "Not all the people donating are customers. They're people who don't use the pub. It's nice – you try to get the community involved.

"This is the third year we've done it. It has been amazing.

"We do a lot for charity, but you don't get to see their faces. This is more personal."

Last year the pub managed to collect about 550 selection boxes and this year they will be trying to get at least 600.

"Not everybody can get selection boxes," Mr Lowe added.

"Not everybody can afford them. They're in hospital or in a home. It's just a nice thing to do."

As well as dropping selection boxes at The Plough, which is in King Street, those that wish to give to the cause can also take them to Sofia's in New Hall Road.