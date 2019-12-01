Menu

Two treated by paramedics after crash in Wellington

By Lisa O'Brien | Wellington | News | Published:

Two people have been treated by paramedics after a crash in Wellington.

The crash, involving two vehicles, happened in Apley Avenue at about 4.45pm today.

Two fire crews from Wellington, police and West Midlands Ambulance Service attended.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it left two casualties in the care of the ambulance service.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

