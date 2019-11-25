Nancy's generous gifts to our toy appeal

For the fifth year running, we are joining forces with our partners at Storage King to bring a little festive joy to youngsters who might be finding life a little difficult at Christmas.

We are appealing to our generous readers to donate brand new toys, games, books and other gifts suitable for youngsters of all ages which will be shared between five organisations that work with children.

And when Nancy read about the appeal, she was only to pleased to lend a hand.

Nancy, 81, from Wellington, spends her spare time knitting and sewing children's toys, including cuddly dolls, chickens and monkeys.

She said: "I used to make a bit of something every night. I'm on quilts at the moment. I had a great big box at home and my husband said 'why don't you find somebody who wants them?'

"I wanted to give them away to the children for Christmas. Some of them don't have anything."

The gifts will be shared between Hope House Children's Hospice in Morda, near Oswestry, Telford Young Carers for children who look after a seriously ill or disabled loved one, and the children's ward at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The Harry Johnson Trust, which supports children with cancer, and The Movement Centre which helps youngsters with mobility problems will also benefit.

Anybody able to support the appeal can donate toys at the following collection points: