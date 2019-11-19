Oyez, oyez, oyez: New town crier wanted for Wellington

Wellington Town Council is looking for a suitable person to fill the role and to shout about the regeneration of the town.

“We are looking for someone who is enthusiastic about our area and all its attractions,” said Caroline Mulvihill, the council’s communications and events manager.

“It’s a great position for an outgoing man or woman who has a jovial and polite personality and a reasonable knowledge and understanding of the history of Wellington.

“They will be required to write a relevant cry each time they perform, with each one beginning ‘Oyez, Oyez, Oyez’ and ending with God save the Queen.”

The voluntary position is for one year initially and the council supplies the costume of cloak, hat and bell.

The town crier is expected to attend all major events such as the Wellington Festival in June-July and Christmas in Wellington at the end of November, as well as various charitable events such as coffee mornings and fetes in the town or possibly in neighbouring villages.

They will be encouraged to join the nationwide Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers and can take on commercial engagements for local businesses with approval from the town clerk.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington, said: “There is a real buzz about the town at the moment because of all the regeneration initiatives so this is a really fun way of promoting these even further.”

A full job description and an application form can be obtained from wellington-shropshire.gov.uk or via wellingtontowncouncil@telford.gov.uk or on 01952 567697.