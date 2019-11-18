Wellington film screening with talk by balloon legend Per

The Wellington Orbit cinema will be showing ‘The Aeronauts’, starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones. The first screening later this month will include a presentation by Oswestry-based Per Lindstrand, the aeronautical engineer responsible for the design of the film’s balloon.

The Aeronauts is a British drama in which a scientist and an adventurer attempt to fly higher in a gas air balloon than any others previously have travelled.

Born in Sweden but based in Oswestry since 1978, Mr Lindstrand is an aeronautical engineer, pilot, pioneer and adventurer. He has held every world record for hot air balloon flight in terms of distance, duration and altitude, and is particularly known for his series of record-breaking trans-oceanic hot air balloon flights with Sir Richard Branson.

He also features in the Guinness Book of Records.

Per Lindstrand

Mr Lindstrand said: "We have been making balloons on the same spot in Oswestry for over 41 years, and we have been involved with many films before ‘The Aeronauts’, including ‘Green Ice, ‘The Great Muppet Caper’ and ‘Superman 3’.”

Sophie Eades, chief officer of Wellington Orbit said: "We are so excited about Per’s visit, to meet with and listen to such a ballooning and aeronautical legend is going to be fascinating, and to listen to him talking about his involvement with the film is going to be very interesting."

The talk will start at 7pm on Friday, November 22, with the film starting at 7.30pm. Tickets can be booked online at www.wellingtonorbit.co.uk