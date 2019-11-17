Teenagers lost on pitch black Wrekin rescued by police using location finder app

Two Newport officers were called out to the landmark Telford hill on Saturday night and used the What3Words app to make their way directly to the trio.

The app works by dividing the world into three metre squares, with each one allocated a unique three word address.

Telford police said: "It really is worth its weight in gold. When we found them they were probably only 30 metres off the main lower path but visibility was closer to 3m in the dark, drizzle and mist coming down. Only alternative would have been a helicopter &/or Search & Rescue team."

PC Thomas & PC McIntosh from @NewportCops have been on the Wrekin to locate 3 teenagers who got lost in the pitch black woods trying to navigate their way down the side of the hill ..

Using the @what3words app we were able to make our way directly to themhttps://t.co/Pcj8hisbcg — TelfordCops (@TelfordCops) November 16, 2019

