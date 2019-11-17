Advertising
Teenagers lost on pitch black Wrekin rescued by police using location finder app
Police used a location finder app to rescue three teenagers who got lost in pitch black woods on the Wrekin.
Two Newport officers were called out to the landmark Telford hill on Saturday night and used the What3Words app to make their way directly to the trio.
The app works by dividing the world into three metre squares, with each one allocated a unique three word address.
See how What3Words works:
Telford police said: "It really is worth its weight in gold. When we found them they were probably only 30 metres off the main lower path but visibility was closer to 3m in the dark, drizzle and mist coming down. Only alternative would have been a helicopter &/or Search & Rescue team."
See also:
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment