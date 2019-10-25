Hundreds attend Wellington Walking Festival

The festival, which ran from September 8 to 15, included 28 events, ranging from about 1.5 miles and 15 miles. There was also a selection of themed walks.

Throughout the week about 1,750 miles were walked by attendees, and people came from all over the region and beyond to get involved.

Landmark sites covered within the event include National Trust attraction Sunnycroft House, in Holyhead Road; Severn Hospice, Haughmond Hill, Madeley Pit, Ironbridge and an eco trail.

The team received 33 feedback forms following the event.

Organisers said: "Beyond those living in the borough, attendees came from a wide area covering Gnosall, Codsall, Broseley, Sedgeley, Wolverhampton, Leominster and Shrewsbury. We also are aware that we had two people staying for several days – one from Wolverhampton and one from Chicago, USA.

"The festival had an economic benefit to the Wellington area. As well as donations to Wellington Walkers are Welcome of about £200, there were donations to Severn Hospice, Shrewsbury and Newport Canals Trust, the Sunnycroft conservatory fund, and the Friends of Dothill LNR, Bowring Park and Apley Woods.

"In addition, the Wellington Orbit funds will have benefitted from the full house and pre-film drinks."

For more information about Wellington Walking Festival visit wellingtonwalkersarewelcome.org.uk