Pub visit turns into £30,000 charity fundraiser in Telford

Jon and Wendy Ross, from Wellington, opened up their back garden to almost 500 guests for the annual Rossfest fundraiser in aid of Severn Hospice.

The event, which was organised with support from around a dozen of John’s close friends, will help fund care for local families living with an incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

It was held in memory of Wendy’s father Hermann Podlesak, who received end of life care at the charity’s Telford hospice.

Pete Guy, who was among those who helped organise the event, said: “We’re just a bunch of mates who drink in the pub; and over a beer some really great ideas come – that’s how Rossfest was born.

“This was the second Rossfest that we’ve held but this year was our biggest and best yet! There were twice as many people there this year and everyone had a brilliant evening.

“We’re all so delighted to have raised the magical figure of £30,000 for the hospice, which gave such special care to Wendy’s father and family during a difficult time.

“We all wanted to give something back and offer our support to the charity in any way that we could. It’s a fantastic achievement to raise so much and we’re delighted to be able to do our bit.”

Guests enjoyed two bands and a duo perform live music, as well as food, a raffle and auction, which raised more than £10,000.

Some of team behind Rossfest visited Severn Hospice’s Telford hospice to present Day Services Team Leader, Emma Brandon, with a cheque for £30,031.08.

Emma said: “When I heard what Jon, Wendy and everyone behind Rossfest had done to support us, I was really grateful because I see first-hand the impact it will have on the families we care for.

“To raise more than £30,000 is an outstanding achievement and we can’t thank them enough for their hard work and dedication.”