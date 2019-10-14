War veteran, 96, issues peace vigil invite

George, who landed with an infantry regiment in Normandy soon after D-Day and was in action throughout the rest of the conflict, was the leading instigator of the peace garden, which is near the town's library.

The vigil begins at noon.

"We will be silent for half an hour, some praying, others thinking, meditating, musing, reflecting or remembering," he said.

He says children are welcome if they are able to keep quiet.

George, who is a Quaker, adds that he will try hard to be at the vigil, but at his age he cannot promise as he may not be well enough.

He said he became a pacifist during the fighting around Caen in 1944.

"Seventy per cent of my regiment were casualties. I helped bury some German teenage soldiers we had killed. Their faces were being eaten by maggots. I felt horrified and guilty. I had no quarrel with them personally.

"The war made no sense to me. I would kill no more. From then on I stayed with my mates but fired over the heads of the enemy. I didn’t mind frightening them a bit."