Information board idea for Wellington defibrillator locations

Mayor Anthony Lowe said it was “not surprising” the devices haven’t been used if people don’t know where they are, and other members suggested compiling a map or using Wellington Town Council’s own electronic board to spread the details.

Dothill councillor Karen Tomlinson pointed out her ward is one of five that lack a device, and said she and her husband, Bill Tomlinson – who are both Telford and Wrekin councillors – would pledge £1,000 each from their Pride in Our Community Fund to buy new devices.

But policy and resources committee chairman Stephen DeLauney urged patience, saying a detailed survey of the locations and accessibility of existing defibrillators should be completed before the town council commits to fill the gaps.

Clerk Karen Roper said the Wellington Town Council had compiled a list of 10 known defibrillators in Wellington, but none of these is registered on the national database.

Ms Roper added that, of the 10 listed devices “none of them indicate that they have been used”.

Mayor Anthony Lowe said: “Well, if people don’t know about them and they are not on the database, that’s not surprising.”

The National Defibrillator Database map, available to view at nddb.uk, lists devices in Hadley, Leegomery, Apley and Preston-on-the-Weald-Moors but no other part of Telford and Wrekin.

Councillor Lisa Jinks said the electronic information board, under the Wellington Community Clock, could be used.

“That’s ours,” she added. “We don’t need to ask anyone’s permission.”

Councillor Tomlinson, who also represents Dothill on Telford and Wrekin Council, said she and her husband, Shawbirch councillor Bill Tomlinson, would contribute £1,000 each to fund defibrillator units around the Wellington area.

Councillor Lowe thanked her for their pledge, but Councillor DeLauney said they shouldn’t rush to buy and place defibrillators. He said a detailed survey of the locations and accessibility of existing devices should be completed before the town council commits to fill the gaps.

“We don’t want to over-provide, but we also want to make sure that there is a defibrillator unit available to anyone who might need to access one,” he said.

The 10 sites listed by the town council are: Admaston House; Bowring Park cafe; Buckatree Hall Hotel; Glebe Centre (two devices; outside wall device is available 24 hours; top-floor device is 9am-5pm); Julia Weston Estate Agents (9am-5pm); Morrisons; Tesco Express; Whitehouse Hotel; Wrekin Golf Club.

The NDDB is operated by The Community Heartbeat Trust charity.

A disclaimer on their website reads: “Data entered directly into NDDB or from third-party sources may not be validated or accurate. You should always call 999 in an emergency, and not rely on any web-based database for accessing a defibrillator.”