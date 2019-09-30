Twenty new police recruits begin training in Wellington

The officers will undergo an intense training course at Wellington Police Station to equip them with the knowledge to become a police officer before joining patrol teams, bolstering the number of police visible in the county’s communities even more.

In addition four recruits also embarked on the Police Now Detective Constable graduate scheme last week with two detectives based in each CID team in both Shrewsbury and Telford.

Since May 2018, more than 100 new and experienced police officers have joined policing teams across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin as part of West Mercia Police's biggest recruitment drive.

Shropshire local policing commander, Superintendent Mo Lansdale, has welcomed the additional officers to Shropshire.

She said: “West Mercia Police is currently under-going its biggest recruitment drive in the force’s history and it’s great that we’re getting so many officers into our training school with many of them set to be based in the county once their training is complete.

“We know our local communities want to see more officers, in particular in some of our more rural areas, and our new officers will undoubtedly make a huge difference in helping us to increase our visibility with more officers than ever based in the county.

“Over the coming months towns throughout Shropshire will start to see an increase in the number of officers based there which is great news for our local communities.”