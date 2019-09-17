Parents' plea for reunion with adopted children

"Our oldest son, Christopher, will now be 26, our youngest, daughter Callie, is 18," says Ron.

"We think about them all the time."

The couple are now hoping to be reunited with the youngsters for the first time since they were taken into social services care the best part of two decades ago.

The family was living in Heather Drive, Wellington, when their four eldest children – Christopher, Lana, who would now be 24, Isla 23, and James, who turned 21 on May 1 – were taken into the care of the then Wrekin Council during 1997 and 1998.

The couple were accused of neglect, a claim they vehemently deny. But after moving to the Bentley area of Walsall in 1998, Callie was also taken into care shortly after her birth.

The parents say that all five children were put up for adoption against their will.

Ron, now 58, and Sam, 51, moved to Tywyn in north Wales to make a fresh start following the trauma.

But Ron says he never forgot the children and, now Callie is 18, hopes there may be the possibility of a reunion.

"We have no idea where they are, or even what their new surnames would be," he says.

"Neither of us are getting any younger and we have a good many health problems between us.

"The odds are we have a very limited amount of years to contact us to hear our side of the story."

Ron adds that all four of the children's grandparents have since died.

For Callie's 18th birthday in November last year, Ron posted on his blog: "Finally an adult and a woman grown... you are forever missed in our lives, as are your four siblings...wherever you are in the world, we wish you much happiness and God bless you. Much love now and always."

*Do you think you might be one or Ron and Sam Groves' children? If so, please telephone the newsroom on 01952 241491 or email Mark.andrews@mnamedia.co.uk