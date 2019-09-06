Wellington Market sold to group of investors with 'big pockets'

A group of Israeli investors based in London are said to have bought the landmark building, and Councillor Anthony Lowe said they have big plans.

"They have got quite big pockets," he said. "They have big plans, including refurbishing the building and sorting the electrics, which we knew was needed for some time.

Mayor Anthony Lowe

"It is good news. The borough council and town council knew it had to be part of our retail offer, but it's all very well to say it. We couldn't afford to pay for it ourselves.

"We are really delighted about this development."

The property was put up for sale earlier this year, little more than 12 months after the previous owners pledged to invest in its future.

More than 120 pitches are included in the sale, as well as a cafe and piazza, and two sets of self-contained retail units plus residential accommodation above.