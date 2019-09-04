Wellington church organ wins special honour

The Bevington Pipe Organ at All Saints Parish Church, Wellington has been awarded a certificate Grade II* by The British Institute of Organ Studies.

It was originally built in 1879 before and was moved and altered by the same builder in 1898. More than 120 years on and with major work undertaken only once in that time, the recently formed Organ Restoration Project Team’s intention is to restore all of the fine sounds the organ used to have and to return it to a state of reliability that they say it currently lacks.

They say the work will make it read for regular worship, civic occasions and with local choirs for 100 years.

The team behind the project said: "We are delighted to receive the certificate as it provides confirmation that the organ at All Saints is truly of historical significance.

"The award, which will be framed and prominently displayed in the church, will help to raise the profile of the instrument in the eyes of all whose lives are intertwined with All Saints and 'flags' it as one deserving respect by future generations."

The overall cost of restoration will be in the region of £156,000, not including VAT. The Parish Church Council has already agreed to fund £50,000 towards that sum.

A further £15,000 has been raised in pledges, sponsorship and donations from the congregation, parishioners and those with historic links to All Saints.