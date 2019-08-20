Advertising
You cannot be serious! 'Super accurate shot' sets off fire alarm at Telford Tennis Centre
Telford firefighters were called out to a tennis centre after it was thought a player managed to hit the fire alarm with a ball.
One fire crew from Wellington was called to the Telford Tennis Centre this afternoon but fortunately it was a false alarm.
Tennis centre manager Jamie McLintock said the alarm activation was either down to an incredibly accurate shot – or youngsters playing a prank.
He said: "Possibly someone hit a very precise shot which hit a call point or kids put their head through the door and whacked it as a prank."
