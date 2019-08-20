Menu

You cannot be serious! 'Super accurate shot' sets off fire alarm at Telford Tennis Centre

By Dominic Robertson | Wellington | News | Published:

Telford firefighters were called out to a tennis centre after it was thought a player managed to hit the fire alarm with a ball.

One fire crew from Wellington was called to the Telford Tennis Centre this afternoon but fortunately it was a false alarm.

Tennis centre manager Jamie McLintock said the alarm activation was either down to an incredibly accurate shot – or youngsters playing a prank.

He said: "Possibly someone hit a very precise shot which hit a call point or kids put their head through the door and whacked it as a prank."

Wellington Telford Local Hubs News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

