Fire crews tackle blaze at Telford factory
Firefighters were called to a factory in Wellington after packaging used on the premises set fire.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire engines from Wellington to the factory on Haybridge Road Industrial Estate at about 3.15pm on Monday.
The fire service said the blaze involved packaging that had set alight on the outside of the building and crews managed to contain the fire before it spread.
Fire crews used two sets of breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, which was out by 4pm.
