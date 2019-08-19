Wellington residents hold moment's silence for tragic PC Andrew Harper

Residents in the town held a moment's silence outside the police station on Saturday in memory of PC Harper, who was killed while investigating a burglary for Thames Valley Police.

He was killed after being dragged along the road by a vehicle on Monday. A murder investigation is taking place and ten people – half under the age of 18 – have been arrested.

Ray Afsar, who organised the event in Wellington, said: "PC Andrew Harper was a serving police officer and he died in the line of duty. To be killed in that way is awful, especially when you are protecting the community.

"Even though some people may not see eye to eye with some police officers, at the end of the day when any of us are in trouble they are the first people we call.

"Our deepest sympathies to the Harper family and his police colleagues."

Another moment's silence was being held outside Malinsgate Police Station at about 6pm tonight.