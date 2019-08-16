Menu

Advertising

Elderly man targeted by robber at Wellington cash point

By Mat Growcott | Wellington | Crime | Published:

An elderly man was targeted by a robber as he used a cash point in Wellington.

TSB in Wellington – Picture: Telford & Wrekin Cops

The man was was using the ATM outside the TSB Bank in Walker Street when another man pushed him out the way to get to his just-withdrawn banknotes.

The thief is described as a black male with stocky build wearing a zipper up brown jacket, dark trousers and trainers.

It happened at about 5pm last night.

Police are now asking for anybody who was in the area at the time to come forward.

Witnesses are asked to contact police on 101, citing reference number 524-S-150819.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime News Wellington Telford Local Hubs
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News