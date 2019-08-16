Elderly man targeted by robber at Wellington cash point

The man was was using the ATM outside the TSB Bank in Walker Street when another man pushed him out the way to get to his just-withdrawn banknotes.

The thief is described as a black male with stocky build wearing a zipper up brown jacket, dark trousers and trainers.

It happened at about 5pm last night.

Police are now asking for anybody who was in the area at the time to come forward.

Witnesses are asked to contact police on 101, citing reference number 524-S-150819.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org