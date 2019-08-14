Wellington community centre in call for surplus fruit and veg

Wellington Orbit Cinema, Arts and Community Centre which opened a cafe during May, is keen to utilise any excess fruit and vegetables that local growers would otherwise dispose of.

Sophie Eades, chief officer, said: “As a keen veg grower myself, I know the struggle it can be at times to pass on excess fruit or vegetables, so we are asking the keen growers of Shropshire to donate any ‘gluts’ they have to enable us to make things from those donations to use in our café.”

“Having just made a few jars of damson jam, we’d particularly like any soft fruit so we can make jam to serve with our home made scones and clotted cream – you just can’t beat home made!”

Wellington Orbit is a Community Benefit Society and is based in Wellington town centre.

The centre also opened its 63 seater cinema at the end of June this year.

“Reducing food waste is such an important subject,” Sophie said. “As we have a busy cafe here, we decided it was a good idea to try and help – so it works both ways.”

“Even excess tomatoes can be blitzed to a puree and frozen, and we can use them just like tinned tomatoes.

“Soft fruit will be made into jam, and courgettes used in cakes or oven baked with herbs to include in our giant cous cous salad.”

Advertising

Anybody who would like to donate can ring Wellington Orbit on 01952 743377.

The Orbit has been going from strength to strength since opening last month.

Families have been visiting for a wide variety of films at the cinema and the cafe, which has been open a little bit longer, is always full.

The success of the community centre and cinema has helped Wellington become shortlisted for the great British High Street award, where it has been nominated for the Rising Star category.