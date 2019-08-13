Minister for High Streets congratulates Wellington on Great British High Street shortlisting

The town has been nominated for the Rising Star category, which celebrates high streets which are taking the lead to adapt and diversify.

After a rigorous selection process led by a panel of independent judges, the town's High Street is one of 28 across the country shortlisted for the award.

If it wins, Love Wellington will win £15,000 to help promote the town.

Mr Berry, who is also MP for Rossendale and Darwen, said: "Congratulations to Wellington for being shortlisted for the Rising Star Award for this year’s Great British High Street Awards. Eleven new businesses have opened here recently, which has boosted community spirit. The Wellington Orbit café and arts centre is also bringing culture to the heart of the town.

“High streets like this one define the spirit of ambition and innovation shared by towns across the Midlands Engine which are helping give new energy to their local economies.

“People are happier when they can see their hard-earned cash support local businesses. That is why we are celebrating those that go above and beyond to keep their high streets thriving for generations to come.”

It comes after Great British High Street Awards sponsor Visa released the results of a survey of the West Midlands.

The research found that eight out of ten (77 per cent) consumers in the West Midlands say that shopping locally makes them feel happy, with nearly half (45 per cent) citing supporting local shops and knowing where their money is going as the main reason.

Spending time with friends and family (21 per cent) and offering a sense of community (21 per cent) were other reasons cited for why high streets make people feel happier.

The research also reveals that over a nearly half of consumers (46 per cent) feel that their high street gives them a sense of pride in their local community.