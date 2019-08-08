Five jobs to be created at new themed tearoom in Wellington

Inspired by royal photographer and costume designer Sir Cecil Beaton, Beatons Tearooms will be coming to Market Square later this year.

The business will sell over 30 loose leaf teas, regional coffee blends and food, and will also have a number of books on offer.

Ghulam Khan, the franchisee for the Wellington unit, worked in the transport industry until recently, but decided to turn his hand to owning a business.

Patrick Duffy, founder and CEO of Beatons, said: "The coming together of this great location; its history and the passion and commitment of Ghulam is, I am certain, going to add to this wonderfully vibrant town and I look forward to spending time there myself enjoying all the town has to offer."

Further details of the launch will be announced in the coming months.