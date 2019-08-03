Best boots forward for Welllington Walking Festival

Preparations are well under way with enthusiasts already snapping up all the places on a bat walk.

But the organisers say there are plenty of other activities to choose from, including themed walks.

The programme features 28 sessions from September 9 to 15.

Members of the festival group including Jean Escott, Eve Clevenger, Naomi Wrighton, Jennie Coalbran, Jackie Fowler, Malcolm Skelton and Bob Coalbran earlier this week took part in a walk and litter pick in the Christine Avenue area.

All walks will be led by an experienced leader and some events require booking for the seven-day festival.

Routes include a litter pick and full-day walks at The Wrekin and walks in Apley, Leegomery and Wellington.

Landmark sites covered include National Trust attraction Sunnycroft House, in Holyhead Road; Severn Hospice, Haughmond Hill, Madeley Pit, Ironbridge and an eco trail.

Festival spokeswoman Jean Escott said: “It’s very a varied festival programme. We start with a litter pick on The Wrekin. It’s also an opportunity for people to do the Telford 50-mile Trail in a week. It’s marked in the programme.

“We have also listed the health walks which happen in the town anyway, which is good for people recovering from illnesses.

“Rock Around the Wrekin is particularly good for people interested in the natural world. It’s a few days walk in two pars and involves what makes up the geology of the area. Its a moderate walk and very enjoyable.

“There is the Sunnycroft House and Garden tour and the bat walk is full. And a walk at Atcham Airfield near Attingham Park. There will be lots going on including the circular walk at Haughmond which takes you to the abbey.” The full programme can be found on wellingtonwalkersarewelcome.org.uk