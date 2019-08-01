Celebration of love in Wellington marriage-blessing ceremony

Husbands and wives who had been married for more than 60 years each were some of those involved in the blessing at the Oakwood independent living site.

Lorraine Parker was celebrating her marriage 28 years ago to Graham. She said: "The nine couples were joined by friends and family for the service taken by the Reverend Heather Page of the St John the Evangelist Church, Lawley.

"The promise to continue to love, honour and cherish each other so long as you both shall live was resoundingly answered with a heartfelt 'we will' by all couples.

"The couples were then invited to seal their promise to each other with a loving kiss.

"After the service some couples had items that have special meaning to them blessed.

"Photos were taken and refreshments served. Then we all had a chance of cutting the wedding cake that relatives had made for us.

"An enjoyable day was had by all."

The other couples included Mike and Dot Williams, married 62 years, Neville and Marjory Price, 58 years, Terry and Val Arnold, 47 years, and Ron and Ivy Herriott, 28 years.