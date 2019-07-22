Advertising
Phone seized in Wellington police raid
A mobile phone was seized during a suspected drugs raid in Wellington, but no substances were found and no arrests made.
Police carried out a drugs warrant in Cherry Tree Close, Wellington, at 6am on Tuesday, July 16.
Neighbours reported seeing several police cars and vans in the street, and hearing shouting and loud bangs.
A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended a property in Cherry Tree Close in Wellington at around 6am on Tuesday to execute a warrant.
“A mobile phone was seized. No-one was arrested.”
