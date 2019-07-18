Advertising
Woman stuck in Telford KFC toilet rescued by fire crews
A woman in distress had to be rescued by firefighters after getting locked in a KFC toilet.
The woman got stuck in the lavatory of the fast food restaurant at Wrekin Retail Park in Wellington on Tuesday shortly before 5pm.
One fire engine was sent from Wellington, and the crew used small gear to open the door.
A fire service spokeswoman said that the woman was getting "quite distressed", so the call was flagged up as urgent.
The crew left at 5.17pm.
