Wellington heroes are honoured for ‘outstanding’ efforts

A range of people who have made an outstanding contribution to the area received a special award for their efforts.

Mayor Anthony Lowe said that the event, in All Saints Parish Church, was a celebration of all that was good about the town.

“The service, led by Rev Tim Carter, was a joyous, positive affirmation of the huge amount of good will and community spirit in Wellington,” he said.

“How many small market towns can boast an international sculptor, a quality touring brass band which has performed in Paris, a primary school choir singing at the international Llangollen Eisteddfod and their own cinema?

“Not to mention residents so committed to their community that they offer huge chunks of their free time to support and develop the town they love?

Creativity

“Wellington actually does have it all and at the recent ceremony some of the people who really work hard to improve the town for all were recognised with awards.

“We are not only a hub of creativity but also blessed to be surrounded by some beautiful woodland and open spaces - yet another reason to love living in the town.”

Advertising

Shannon Marsh Lloyd, 13, was given the young volunteer award for litter picking efforts, while Jacob Chandler received artist of the year for his sculpture work.

Jim Mostyn was given an award for his contribution to sport in the community for his co-ordination of the Bayley Mile, where hundreds of school pupils run a course around Wellington town centre.

Andy Harnell was presented with an award for his contribution to Dothill Nature Reserve. Rob Francis was given a Services to Wellington's Community award for his Maker's Dozen mural trail, for the midsummer fair and sounds in the square community events.