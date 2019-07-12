Dream commission for Wellington sculptor coming to Telford Fashion Quarter

But Jordan Chandler's work, commissioned for Telford Shopping Centre's new fashion quarter, will have to remain a mystery for just a few more months.

But ahead of the grand unveiling later this year, people will be able to see some of his other works at an exhibition within the centre itself.

Jordan, 24, has had work displayed in New York, London and Athens, and creates his work from his base in Wellington.

"Originally I went off to study architecture, but I got chronically ill and had to defer," he said. "I wanted to give sculpture a go as a career, and here I am four years later.

Jacob Chandler

"I'm really excited to go around Telford Shopping Centre, pointing it out and telling everybody it's my work, but the final piece isn't going to be unveiled until later in the year."

The former Thomas Telford student was recognised for his hard work at Wellington's civic service.

He was awarded artist of the year during the ceremony.

"It's a delight to have such a supportive community," he said. "I've had support from people buying my work and marketing advice from people in the town. it's nice to be part of a community that's behind my work."

'Poise and Strength' – one of Jacob's works

Jacob's exhibition will run from Tuesday until July 28, and will include free children's workshops and talks about his process. It is based in Telford Shopping Centre's new fashion quarter.

Businesses such as Next, New Look, H&M and River Island will be part of the new fashion quarter, which will be finished ahead of the centre's Christmas launch in November.