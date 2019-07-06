Appeal for Wellington to 'push’ free parking

Love Wellington, which was created to promote the town, also spoke about Sunday trading and new shops during its latest meeting.

The campaign was started to encourage more visitors to the town, as well as to attract businesses to set up in the area.

The meeting was hosted by Sally Themans, of Love Wellington, and took place at the newly opened Orbit cinema.

She said: “Everyone agreed that Wellington should make more of its free parking and brilliant motorway and rail connections and the fact that disabled access will soon be provided at the station and it was proposed that we explore the possibility of putting an information centre in Post Office.

“There was an idea to fill empty shop windows with displays from the various historical groups and interested parties in Wellington. It was something I saw in a small town in France recently and it was brilliant – cheerful and inexpensive and much more positive than seeing a pile of post.”

Attendees also heard that a new bakery, bookshop, restaurant, cycle shop, kitchen door shop and vintage clothing store had all recently secured retail space in the town.

Sally said: "The audience acknowledged that Wellington has its challenges but we are all working to address these issues and we agreed to repeat our meeting in six months time to discuss what progress was being made.

“I explained how people could be involved in the Love Wellington project, which is supported by the town and borough council, and gave some background into how we can help high streets and town centres generally.”

Advertising

Changes were also suggested for Wellington Market, including the possibility of an exhibition space, museum or archive centre.

The meeting was attended by the town Mayor Anthony Lowe, representatives of Telford & Wrekin Council, and several other local organisations.

Some of the other ideas suggested at the meeting were trees to be planted in the market square; work needed on two historical buildings highlighted by the Civic Society; half day closing and Sunday trading.

Art-related topics were also mentioned, including a photography competition, the Belfry Theatre and The Wellington Arts Festival.