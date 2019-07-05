Rose gifts for Guide leaders mark 56 years of girl power

Lesley Dyer, 59, Sue Blake, 58, and Sandra Pugh, 52, were all presented with a rose as a parting gift to thank them for their years in running the Girl Guides and Rangers in Wellington and Admaston.

Having taken up the positions in the 90s, Lesley and Sandra were responsible for organising both Wellington and Admaston Guides simultaneously during their 25-year stints, while Sue has dedicated the last six years to volunteering.

Taking their place at Admaston Girl Guides will be Charlotte Lilley, who as a former Guide herself, said she is excited to inspire those as she once was.

"It's such a brilliant organisation that gives young women a stunning opportunity to achieve and experience things they really wouldn't otherwise be able to do," she said.

Sue Blake, Lesley Dyer and Sandra Pugh with their roses, and Charotte Lilly and members of 1st Admaston Guides

"God knows how many girls these three leaders have seen come through their ranks but they really have done an outstanding job in giving up so much of their time.

"I've got very big boots to fill and although a little daunting, it's an exciting opportunity to take over a great club."

At an annual celebratory event, the three former leaders were presented with a Princess Anne rose from David Austin Roses.

Advertising

"Princess Anne was both a Guide and a Guide leader herself," added Charlotte. "So, it was fitting that Lesley, Sandra and Sue all be presented with one.

"Sandra and Sue will continue to run Rangers, leading girls aged 14 to 16, but only on a fortnightly basis.

"I was a Guide, as was my daughter, and I've seen how much of a positive impact it has on people.

"As well as at school, it gives girls a whole new set of friends, a new outlet to pursue hobbies and passions and if they have any problems, somebody else to talk to."