Firefighters rescue Telford man from bedroom blaze

The fire, at Festival Gardens in Arleston, near Wellington, was reported at about 12.30pm and three fire crews were dispatched.

It started in a first-floor bedroom in a semi-detached house and one man was overcome by smoke, and had to be rescued by firefighters before being given oxygen treatment.

Police and ambulance crews also attended though the man did not need further treatment.

Watch manager Darren Salvoni of the Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service was on the scene and said the cause of the fire was being investigated.

He said the man who was rescued was the only person in the house at the time of the fire, and that he was being provided with "alternative accommodation".

A damaged television unit was seen in the front garden of the house after the fire.