Mayor braves the needle to get permanent tribute to Wellington

Anthony Lowe, the new mayor of Wellington, officially opened Flying Juice’s new studio in Crown Street – and was told he could have a tattoo of his choice done in return.

In uncertain times for the town with its historic market up for sale, Councillor Lowe decided on a ‘W’ for Wellington inside a green heart to represent Love Wellington, a social media campaign to promote the positive aspects of the town. He said it would also serve as a tribute to the town’s long-running market, which has been chartered since 1244.

“It wasn’t as painful as everyone said it was going to be,” said Councillor Lowe. “It’s my first tattoo, I’m 66 now. My 19-year-old son and my 22-year-old daughter who aren’t allowed tattoos, they think I’ve completely lost the plot!” Councillor Lowe took his mayor’s chain down to the studio, where he sat for half an hour as his ink was applied.

He said that when first given the offer he declined, but came to realise a tattoo would be a great opportunity to drum up some publicity for Wellington.

“We have got a few problems at the moment, the market is for sale and some of the stallholders are very worried.

“I wish we could dispel that uncertainty. But we can’t just buy it outright I’m afraid, we don’t have sufficient use of taxpayers’ money to do that.

“I see this tattoo as a personal and a public display of commitment to the Love Wellington campaign of positivity and to our town.”

Elsewhere in the county, a row has broken out among town councillors about appearances and respect.

Tattooed Oswestry Town Council member Jay Moore made an official complaint about a fellow councillor, after what he called “continued disrespect” towards him at meetings.