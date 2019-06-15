Wellington's new mayor looking forward to his role in regeneration of town

Anthony Lowe said he is keen to meet as many local people, businesses and organisations as possible during his year in the official position.

Speaking just after his election as mayor, he said: “I am eager to play my part in the revival of Wellington as a proud and prosperous market town and hope to meet and engage with as many people, local groups and schools as possible.

“I have just retired from my career in engineering so have far more time to devote to my civic responsibilities and will be promoting our wonderful town at every opportunity.”

He welcomed the Love Wellington initiative which was launched earlier this year to raise the profile of the area and share positive local news.

He said: “Love Wellington is generating a real buzz which will certainly increase footfall in our town and help our independent retail businesses and market stallholders to prosper.

Duties

“The campaign is financially supported by the Wellington Regeneration Board and Wellington Town Council and I am very excited about the idea of everyone working together to boost our sense of identity here.”

One of the first official duties of Anthony will be to visit the twin town of Chatenay-Malabry, just south of Paris, from June 20 to 23 with other members of the Wellington Twinning Association.

The award-winning Wellington Brass Band will be visiting at the same time and staging two concerts, one in Chatenay and the other in the Jardins de Luxembourg bandstand.

“I am looking forward to the trip and am sure that we will have good reason to be very proud of our wonderful town band,” added Anthony, who lives in the centre of the town with his wife Julie Carter-Lowe.

He will also be attending the annual civic service on Sunday, June 30, at All Saints Church at 6.30pm which will include presentation of awards, hymns, brass band and Old Hall School choir, when all residents of Wellington and friends are welcome.