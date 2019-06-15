Swedish educators visit Telford to foster links

A delegation from Nösnäs Gymnasiet in Stenungsund visited Telford College as part of the EU's Erasmus programme, and were impressed with the facilities at the Wellington campus.

The next stage of the project will see a group of Telford College staff making a return visit to Sweden, and there are plans to launch a student exchange programme too.

Lindsey Mulhern, English lecturer and course team leader for GCSE English at Telford College, said: “Our Swedish visitors were blown away by how welcoming, kind and positive everyone was – staff and students – as well as the facilities we have here.

“They have told me they are returning to their college with new ideas and a renewed energy after having seen what we do here.”

Rachael Wilson, head of maths and English, added: “We very much enjoyed hosting our Swedish colleagues and developing new friendships which we hope will continue to flourish as we continue to work together.

“It was a pleasure showing off our facilities and sharing the good practice we have worked hard to develop. We now very much look forward to our visit to Sweden.”

From the Swedish group, English tutor Kerstin Ulmefors said: “The sports facilities were superb”, while construction lecturer Martin Eriksson added: “The facilities and equipment were of a very high standard and modern.”

The Erasmus programme is designed to help colleges develop international links, promoting the importance of global citizenship.

Graham Guest, Telford College’s principal and chief executive, said: “There are benefits to this project on many levels.

“It promotes inclusivity and awareness of other cultures and the importance of collaborative working, and provides valuable opportunities for students to travel and experience other cultures.

“Enrichment activities such as this play a key role in allowing students to develop their confidence and independence outside the classroom.”

Emilia Quaranta, director of language, education and partnerships at Nösnäs Gymnasiet, said: “It was very rewarding to see how much emphasis is placed on creative arts.

“We are extremely excited to start this partnership, and are looking forward to welcoming Telford College staff to Sweden soon.”