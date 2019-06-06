Volunteers get secret garden underway at disused land near Wellington station

The project, which will result in a haven for wildlife as well as providing a green sanctuary for visitors and travellers, has been taken on by the Friends of Wellington Station group.

The team of 20 volunteers have begun clearing the 40-metre long area on platform three of the station to make way for an array of displays and information about the local environment and the area.

One of the volunteers, Wellington Town Councillor Julie Pierce, who represents the Park ward, said: "This is a big time for us as we have been planning this special garden for a long time.

"We have now started to shape the garden, which will include bee and bird-friendly wildflowers and plants, a bug hotel, butterfly feeding station and bat boxes, as well as seats and educational information about environmental issues and walking routes around Wellington.

"The WI has donated trees and hopefully other groups will get on board when they see the potential of the project which will create a new woodland space in an urban setting."

The area being developed is a neglected patch of land which has previously attracted anti-social behaviour.

Fay Easton, head of stakeholder and community for West Midlands Railway, said: "This station work party is the first in a series of joint action days planned with Network Rail.

"In a community venture partnership that provides a win-win for us as the train operating company, the Friends of the Stations and Network Rail, we will be operating these events across the region throughout the year.

"In Wellington, the secret garden vision is finally coming to life after 18 months in the planning and we look forward to the launch of this innovative town centre nature reserve."

The voluntary Friends of Wellington Station group was launched two years ago and works with West Midlands Railway and Network Rail, who provided a team of volunteers to help clear the land.

Members have already planted a lavender terrace on one of the platforms, installed timber planters and a Victorian style flower and herb cart.

The secret garden is being promoted by the Love Wellington campaign which was launched earlier this year to celebrate the positive aspects of life in the historic town.

An additional hourly train service between Wellington and Birmingham was recently announced to improve travel arrangements for commuters, visitors and tourists.