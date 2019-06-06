Plans to develop Wellington's former Clifton Cinema welcomed

Councillor Lee Carter urged the new owners of the Clifton to work with local partners to make it something that benefits the town.

His comments come after it was revealed the familiar building had been purchased by Telford Investments, which is surveying the Bridge Road building and deciding what happens next.

Bosses at the company said that it could be reopened as a cinema if the right people came forward to run it, or that it could be used as shops.

Councillor Carter, who is on Wellington Town Council and member for finance on Telford & Wrekin Council, said: "It's a welcome development that it's been sold.

"I urge them to work with the council, local authority, and regeneration partnership to create a positive development on the site that adds to the town."

The property, including the now disused Dunelm shop, was going to be largely demolished under plans announced by MCO Marylebone at the end of 2017.

It was going to be turned into 52 apartments and retail space, although the familiar art deco frontage was going to be retained.

But within 18 months of the plans being announced, the building was back on the market.

The Clifton was last used as a cinema in the late 1980s.

Campaigners from the Clifton Community Arts Centre group worked to re-open it, but have since begun work on their own Orbit Centre in Station Road.