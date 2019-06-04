Community support boosts Wellington summer events

In April, H2A signed up its new main sponsor, Chartered Independent Ltd, a financial services firm which recently moved from Telford centre to Wellington’s Church Street.

In May it added Clarkes Solicitors, Coleman Estates and housebuilder Taylor Wimpey to its list of sponsors. In addition, over £600 has been raised through crowdfunded donations from residents and other local firms.

"Looking at our finances and the list of things we wanted to do, we knew that this year we needed to invite more people to help us," said Wellington H2A chair Rob Francis.

"And we’ve been amazed by how willing people have been – especially businesses. There’s so much enthusiasm for supporting good stuff in Wellington, and we’re hugely grateful for the response we’ve had."

Director of Chartered Independent, Gavin Roberts, said the firm was pleased to lend its support to Wellington H2A as its events brought so many people out to enjoy the town.

"When we moved into the former NatWest Bank we were able to help preserve an important piece of Wellington history," he said.

"Supporting the Midsummer Fayre gives us chance to do more of the same."

Sponsors Clarkes Solicitors and Coleman’s Estates are coming along to the fayre to host stalls on the day.

Details of this year’s Midsummer Fayre and Sounds in The Square season can be found online at www.wellingtonsoup.org, or by picking up a programme from Wellington Library, Ken Francis Butchers and several other venues around Wellington.