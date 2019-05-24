Wellington street evacuated over suspected gas leak - with video and pictures

A heavy presence of police, ambulance and firefighters were in Church Street for a number of hours shortly before 12.45pm.

Cordons were put in place by police officers from the Vineyard Road turning down to the Queen Street turning and half of the adjoining Plough Road was also closed.

Emergency engineers from Cadent Gas were called in to trace the source of the leak as dozens of workers and residents waited at either end of the road.

Shortly before 3.30pm the cordon was lifted and people were allowed back into their homes and businesses.

UPDATE: The road is now open following earlier gas leak and evacuated residents allowed back into their homes. Thank you to everyone affected for your cooperation. — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) May 24, 2019

It comes just days after Bridgnorth High Street was evacuated due to a gas leak.

Shropshire Star reporter Rory Smith tweeted:

Additional police and ambulance vehicles have arrived, along with electrical engineers to isolate power. Gas engineers still searching for the source of the leak pic.twitter.com/WwOf6bZsn3 — Rory Smith (@RorySmith_Star) May 24, 2019

Residents and workers are waiting at either end of the street for updates pic.twitter.com/P2gcXpAG3d — Rory Smith (@RorySmith_Star) May 24, 2019

Engineers are reportedly still locating the leak but no official comment has been made. Buildings and shops are still being evacuated pic.twitter.com/v1Te30LElu — Rory Smith (@RorySmith_Star) May 24, 2019

Police, ambulance and fire service have evacuated Church Street in Wellington following reports of a gas leak pic.twitter.com/UwV63PyTQu — Rory Smith (@RorySmith_Star) May 24, 2019

Police said all the emergency services were working to keep disruption to a minimum.

Sarah Hughes was evacuated from Nathan Rous PR on Church Street just before 1pm.

She said: "I was working when a couple of colleagues shouted up that we'd have to leave as soon as possible due to a possible gas leak.

"The police and the services were really helpful in keeping us as updated as they could and moving everyone to the end of the street.

The scene in Wellington. Photo: @joanna22x

"They acted really quick in evacuating everyone and getting the cordons up.

"Gas engineers and firefighters were going up and down into buildings and I think they believe it's coming from some apartments – I saw them check the building before going down into the basement to try and locate the source.

"I couldn't smell a strong smell of gas so hopefully it's not too bad."

More services have appeared after the check. Getting more people out now! @ShropshireStar @BBCShropshire pic.twitter.com/vFbX98aRJ1 — Nathan Rous PR (@NathanRousPR) May 24, 2019

A cable fault outside the former NatWest bank caused a small explosion that ruptured a gas pipe on Monday afternoon.

The road was closed overnight and shop owners were not allowed down the street until the early hours of Tuesday morning, with many residents staying in overnight accommodation provided by Bridgnorth Town Council.

The street is open as normal and repairs to the pipe and cables have been conducted, but barriers still remain around part of the street while the pavement is relayed.