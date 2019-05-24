Advertising
Wellington street evacuated over suspected gas leak - with video and pictures
Emergency services rushed residents and workers out of a street in Wellington today during an evacuation caused by a suspected gas leak.
A heavy presence of police, ambulance and firefighters were in Church Street for a number of hours shortly before 12.45pm.
Cordons were put in place by police officers from the Vineyard Road turning down to the Queen Street turning and half of the adjoining Plough Road was also closed.
Emergency engineers from Cadent Gas were called in to trace the source of the leak as dozens of workers and residents waited at either end of the road.
Shortly before 3.30pm the cordon was lifted and people were allowed back into their homes and businesses.
It comes just days after Bridgnorth High Street was evacuated due to a gas leak.
Shropshire Star reporter Rory Smith tweeted:
Advertising
Advertising
Police said all the emergency services were working to keep disruption to a minimum.
Sarah Hughes was evacuated from Nathan Rous PR on Church Street just before 1pm.
She said: "I was working when a couple of colleagues shouted up that we'd have to leave as soon as possible due to a possible gas leak.
"The police and the services were really helpful in keeping us as updated as they could and moving everyone to the end of the street.
"They acted really quick in evacuating everyone and getting the cordons up.
"Gas engineers and firefighters were going up and down into buildings and I think they believe it's coming from some apartments – I saw them check the building before going down into the basement to try and locate the source.
"I couldn't smell a strong smell of gas so hopefully it's not too bad."
It comes just days after Bridgnorth High Street was evacuated due to a gas leak.
A cable fault outside the former NatWest bank caused a small explosion that ruptured a gas pipe on Monday afternoon.
The road was closed overnight and shop owners were not allowed down the street until the early hours of Tuesday morning, with many residents staying in overnight accommodation provided by Bridgnorth Town Council.
The street is open as normal and repairs to the pipe and cables have been conducted, but barriers still remain around part of the street while the pavement is relayed.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment