Death of woman found near Wrekin College not being treated as suspicious

The investigation into the death of the woman, believed to be aged 29 and from the Wellington area, is continuing but is now not being treated as suspicious, West Mercia Police said today.

She was found dead just before 4pm on Saturday in a wooded area off Sutherland Road, next to Wrekin College in Wellington, after a member of the public called 999.

A post mortem provided inconclusive results and the cause of death is still not known.

Formal identification has not yet taken place and police are still treating her death as unexplained.

Enquiries have been carried out and a report will now be prepared for the coroner.

DCI Mike Nally said: "I'd like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding as we dealt with this incident and thank those people who came forward to offer information."