Extra £100k to conserve old Telford building

The conservatory, listed as Grade II by Historic England, is housed at Sunnycroft in Wellington where staff at the National Trust-owned building say it is in desperate need of repair.

After extensive research by volunteers, the property team believe the structure, built in 1899, is only one of two in the UK made by the firm of R. Halliday & Co. There is believed to be another in Geneva.

The company were commissioned by wealthy families to produce glasshouses to show off their very best plants. The one at Sunnycroft was bought by Mary Jane Slaney, who had risen up in local society and had success showing plants at Shropshire Horticultural Show.

Over £100,000 has already been raised to support this restoration project, from local National Trust supporter groups and donations from individuals. However the team at Sunnycroft still need more support to complete the work.

Lou Hall, the building's operations manager, said: “As a charity we rely on the support of our visitors and there are lots of ways you can help with this campaign, from something small, like buying a raffle ticket when you visit Sunnycroft, to signing up to do our sponsored walk up the Wrekin this summer. The walk will take place on August 21.”

Among the fundraising events happening at the property is an exhibition by students from Telford College.

The exhibition will showcase the architectural and unique design features of Sunnycroft using a variety of mixed media art techniques.

Lou said: "We’re really pleased to welcome this exhibition by members of the local community.

Advertising

"It’s great that the students are using Sunnycroft as inspiration for their exhibition as it raises the profile of the amazing architectural beauty of this special place.

"We hope we can do more with local groups in the future."

The Telford College student’s exhibition is on display from 10.30am to 4pm.

The event is free to view with normal admission, which is free to National Trust members and under 5s.

For more information call Sunnycroft on 01952 242884, or visit nationaltrust.org.uk/sunnycroft