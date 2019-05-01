Appeal as Telford teenagers missing for two days

It is thought that they may be in a group of up to five youngsters last seen after school on Monday.

Libby Williams

Officers say that twins Alex and Felicity Young, 16, and Libby Williams, 16, also from Wellington, were last seen on April 29.

Alex was wearing black jeans, a grey jacket and a maroon coat with fur hood. Felicity was wearing blue jeans and a red, white and blue jacket.

The twins' mother, Rebecca Young, said she believed a group of five teenagers were missing.

"We just need our kids found," she said.

"As parents we are frantically going out of our minds with worry now. We need these kids home safe and well."

Police have appealed on social media for help in finding the youngsters.

Officers say that anyone with information should contact police on 101.