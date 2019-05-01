Fine threat for fundraiser over banners

Ed Lowe, landlord of The Plough in Wellington, will be running his Help For Heroes Day at the pub for the tenth year this weekend and, as he does each year, put banners up in the town to advertise the event.

But Telford & Wrekin have said if he doesn't remove them, he will face a financial penalty.

Ed said: "We've never had a complaint before. We've had a letter through from the council saying if we don't remove them by Wednesday we'll be getting fined £150.

"We've got them in four different locations. Apparently they are blocking people's view. I don't know how unless everyone is a midget.

"We are trying to raise funds for charity. We've had the banners in the same locations every year. We've raised a lot of money. We depend on people seeing these banners."

Selfless Ed, who used to serve in the army, has been recognised over the years for his work and was once invited to Buckingham Palace for dinner with Prince Harry. As well as raising cash for service personnel, the pub has collected nearly £40,000 more for other charities, as well as collecting Easter eggs and selection boxes to give out.

At this Sunday's event there will be acts including Savannah, Caseys On Tour Girls, Wellington Brass Band and many others. There will also be military vehicles, a charity auction, food, stalls, bouncy castles and face painting. The annual Battle of Britain flypast will also be returning.

The free event will start at 12 noon and run until late.

Telford & Wrekin Council have been contacted for a comment.