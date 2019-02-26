MP wants to see Wellington Post Office open again

The branch was closed recently at short notice, because of claims of staff shortages.

But the Wrekin MP wants answers and has called on the CEO to intervene and restore and protect the service for the area.

He said: "Wellington post office provides a vital service to the local community. Local staffing issues need to resolved as quickly as possible and a return to a reliable service reinstated as quickly as possible.

"I hope Post Office Counters senior management will ensure this happens given the number of pensioners, local businesses and residents who depend on Wellington Post Office."