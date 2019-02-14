Call to limit use of site by waste firm

Veolia Environmental Services has applied to continue using its 2,500-square-metre bulking and storage site in Little Wenlock until February 2029.

Little Wenlock Parish Council say it neither supports nor objects, but suggests that the company should not be allowed to extend beyond that date.

Members of the public have until February 27 to comment on Veolia’s application, and it will be considered by Telford and Wrekin Council planners after that.

Veolia was originally granted five-year permission for “erection of a bulking facility for the storage of recyclable materials and use of a section of haul road, weighbridge, administration cabin and vehicle towing area” at Dog In The Lane, Little Wenlock.

Parish council chairman John Marcham said: “I think it has only operated for two, because the factory they wanted to build at Hortonwood in fact got built quicker than they anticipated.

“They want to keep the site open as an emergency site.”

Service

In a statement, submitted to the Telford & Wrekin planning department supporting its bid, Veolia points out it will take over collection of green and non-recyclable refuse in the borough in April.

Advertising

“Retention of the building will allow the applicant to provide a more robust service to residents,” it states.

“The proposed retention of the Dog In The Lane facility will also provide backup to Hortonwood in the unlikely event that it becomes unusable due to fire, road network issues, etc.”

Considering the parish council response, vice-chairman Sheila Hutchinson said: “If we’re going to object, we have to have good planning reasons, not just the fact that we don’t like it.”

Councillor Marcham said: “When it was operating as a bulking unit it didn’t cause any problems.”

Advertising

Councillors agreed they could not formally object, but drafted a comment suggesting possible conditions that could be attached.

Their comment will suggest guarantees the permission won’t be extended beyond 2029, that Veolia won’t change the use of the site, that the highway will be kept clean and well-maintained and that lorries leaving or entering Dog In The Lane will obey the give way markings on the Coalmoor Lane junction.

By Alex Moore, local democracy reporter