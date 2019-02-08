Staffing problems at Wellington Post Office mean closure continues

The branch re-opened after a long closure just over a week ago, and is still having issues.

It originally closed on January 22 before opening again on January 30.

But on Thursday, those hoping to use the service were met with a poster saying that the shop would again be closed.

Sheila Tapster, a Post Office spokeswoman, said: “Wellington Post Office is also closed today due to staffing issues. The postmaster is now planning to re-open the branch on Monday.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by the branch not being open as we understand and appreciate how much communities rely on our services.”

Those who need to visit a post office can visit branches in Brooklands, Leegomery, Admaston and Hadley.