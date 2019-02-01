Complaints over medical practice phone delays

Two Telford & Wrekin Councillors have expressed worries over the difficulties patients are having in contacting Wellington Medical Practice in Telford.

Councillors Angela McClements, who represents Arleston, and Lee Carter, who represents the College ward, said they have written to the managing partner at the practice, Dr Ebenezer, over the issue.

They said they had taken the decision after being contacted by a number of Wellington residents.

Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group has acknowledged there is an issue at the practice and said it is working to fix the problems.

The practice was the focus of similar complaints last year but measures were put in place that looked to have improved the situation.

Councillor McClements said: “This issue was raised at the January meeting of Arleston Residents Group where a number of residents said that they were having to wait nearly an hour before someone from the practice answered the phone only to find that the appointments had been taken for that day.

"Some residents said that they were so frustrated that they eventually gave up after trying to get through. One resident said she had to wait outside in the cold and rain with her eight month old child at 8am in the morning to get an appointment.

"It is clearly evident that the situation has become worse over the past few months and urgently needs addressing.”

Advertising

Councillor Carter added: "These issues at the practice are long standing and unfortunately are having a detrimental affect on the image of the practice and the quality of the services provided.

"When Councillor McClements and myself contacted the practice early last year raising the same concerns we were encouraged by the improvements proposed.

"However, the recent complaints we have received from residents have highlighted that there is still a problem and we have again written to the practice and also sent a copy to David Evans at the Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) asking for another meeting so that we can pass on the concerns that have been raised with us.

"We fully get that the NHS as a whole is under severe pressure but we want to do as much as we can to help the practice and the residents who rely so much on it.”

In response Mr Evans said: "We have received a complaint of patients struggling to get through to the practice by telephone. We are working with the practice to address these."