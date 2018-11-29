Menu

Advertising

£15,000 haul in burglary at Telford phone shop

By Mat Growcott | Wellington | News | Published:

Equipment worth £15,000 was stolen during a burglary at a Telford mobile phone shop.

The shop, in New Street, Wellington was broken into between 4.30pm on Sunday and 9am on Monday.

Burglars broke in through the back door and stole the electronics.

West Mercia Police are asking for anybody with information to come forward.

Anybody who saw anything strange is asked to call police on 101, citing reference number 0384S 251118.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

Wellington Telford Local Hubs News Crime
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News