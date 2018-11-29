£15,000 haul in burglary at Telford phone shop

The shop, in New Street, Wellington was broken into between 4.30pm on Sunday and 9am on Monday.

Burglars broke in through the back door and stole the electronics.

West Mercia Police are asking for anybody with information to come forward.

Anybody who saw anything strange is asked to call police on 101, citing reference number 0384S 251118.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org